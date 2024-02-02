Badgers hockey: Special book dives into former UW star Blake Geoffrion’s journey

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Border Battle this weekend, marking a battle between two Top 10 teams in the nation.

With the special hockey series coming up, it’s a good time to dive into Wisconsin history and one of the program’s former stars: Blake Geoffrion.

Scoring 144 points over his career at Wisconsin, Geoffrion was considered one of college’s best two-way players, which earned him first-team WCHA and NCAA-West honors, as well as the Hobey Baker Award in 2010, becoming the first player in program history to do so.

After a successful sophomore year at Wisconsin, Geoffrion was selected in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft, but completed his collegiate career before turning pro.

Geoffrion’s professional career, however, was cut short in 2013 after he suffered a fractured skull during that season.

Honoring his career, author Sam Jefferies found the inspiration to write a book around the UW star’s story, calling him the ultimate American story on and off the ice.

“I was a student season ticket holder and Crease Creature when Blake was on campus, and loved his family history almost as much as I loved watching him play,” Jefferies said. “Two of my uncles played for Badger Bob Johnson, and Badger hockey has always played a special place in my heart. For me, Blake’s story is the ultimate American story: triumph, tragedy, resilience, on and off the ice.”

With Wisconsin hockey back in the spotlight, Jefferies found it a good time to reflect on the past, and is excited for what this season’s team has in store.

“Badger hockey is back! Blake gave the pre-game speech the Friday night we beat Michigan, and I spent some time with the team and Coach Hastings after the book signing,” Jefferies shared back in November. “These boys play 60-minute hockey. They’ve beaten the best, now they need to beat the rest. And in the dog days of February, they can read Legacy on Ice for inspiration.”

The Badgers will have their next chance to beat the top-level competition on Friday, when the Border Battle begins at 7:00 P.M. CT at the Kohl Center.

As for Jefferies’s book, you can find a copy of “Legacy on Ice: Blake Geoffrion and the Fastest Game on Earth” on Amazon.