What went wrong? Badgers swept by last-place Buckeyes

There was little reason for concern going into the weekend for the No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers.

Comfortably sitting in second place in the B1G with first-place Michigan State idle, the recipe was simple: sweep last-place Ohio State, who entered the series with just one conference win, and overtake the Spartans for first place. Let’s just say the Badgers didn’t follow the cookbook.

Ohio State (11-15-4 overall, 3-15-2 B1G) was up to the challenge and swept Wisconsin (22-8-2 overall, 13-6-1 B1G) right out of Value City Arena, winning 3-2 in overtime Friday night before overwhelming the Badgers 3-1 on Saturday.

I jotted down some keys to the series that largely centered on not letting an inferior team hang around. The Badgers earned a failing grade down the list.

Friday’s contest made it to the third period stuck in a scoreless draw before sophomore Jack Horbach finally gave the Badgers the lead. Moments later, sophomore Simon Tassy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing.

The second-ranked penalty kill did its job and it looked like the Badgers would escape the letdown—until Ohio State beat senior goaltender Kyle McClellan for the equalizer.

Sophomore Ben Dexheimer responded minutes later, skating in unassisted and giving the Badgers the lead.

Unfortunately, Ohio State also had a response, tying the game with 1:39 left to treat everyone in Columbus to free hockey. They then sent them home happy by scoring the game-winning goal with just 0:22 remaining in the three-on-three frame.

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes and did a number on the goalposts, but struggled to beat Buckeye netminder Logan Terness.

Ohio State was content to pack it in defensively, blocking 15 shots on the night and making it hard for the Badgers to find room in front of the net.

Conversely, McClellan surrendered three goals on only 23 shot attempts. Despite not having his best game, with the opportunities generated by the Badger offense, it’s not crazy to think McClellan did enough to earn the win giving up two regulation goals.

Wisconsin just could not convert and lost after letting a bad team hang around.

The best part about hockey is you get to do it again the next day, right? Wrong.

Unlike Friday, Ohio State was clearly the better team from the moment the puck dropped on Saturday, which is not something you’d expect when the No. 4 team in the country visits a last-place with only one conference win.

The Badgers again failed to get out of the gate and trailed 2-0 after the first period. It appeared freshman William Whitelaw gave Wisconsin a 1-0, but a review determined the Badgers were offside and wiped out the goal for the second time in as many weeks.

The power play came up with a goal nearly midway through the second period when senior David Silye took sophomore Cruz Lucius’s feed from below the net and one-timed it to the top shelf.

Any momentum generated was short-lived as Ohio State scored two minutes later to make it 3-1, which would hold through the final period.

All in all, it was an abysmal weekend for the Badgers, who let slip an opportunity to claim the top spot in the B1G heading into the final two weekends.

Give credit to the Buckeyes, who took it to a top-five team and had the Badgers on their heels most of the weekend.

For Wisconsin, there is nothing good to take away from this weekend aside from a little humble pie before visiting Hockey Valley at Penn State next weekend.

If you’re looking for a positive spin, the Badgers still control their own destiny, just with less margin for error. Michigan State remains in first place, four points ahead of Wisconsin with a trip to Madison on the schedule for the regular season finale.

The Badgers will have to perform better and find ways to score against the Nittany Lions if they want the last week to matter before postseason play begins