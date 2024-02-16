Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Keys to the series

Disclaimer: This article has been written and submitted by Taylor Valentine, who will help cover Badgers hockey.

Following a series sweep of Notre Dame, the Wisconsin Badgers head to Columbus to face off with the last-place Ohio State Buckeyes.

No. 4 Wisconsin (22-6-2 overall, 13-4-1 B1G) needs to take care of business to overtake Michigan State in the conference standings. Wisconsin sits five points back while the first-place Spartans are idle this weekend.

Ohio State (9-15-4 overall, 1-15-2 B1G) enters the series losers of seven straight and looking for just their second conference win of the season. The Buckeyes have given up 4.5 goals per game over their last three series.

All signs point to Wisconsin having their way, so what will they need to do to make sure that happens?

Start the scoring early

The best way to avoid the snares of a trap game is to dictate the tempo early and find the back of the net.

The worst thing you can give an overmatched team is confidence, and the Badgers have been slow out of the gate the last two weeks.

Ohio State’s defense has not held up against B1G competition this season and the Badgers would do well to take advantage of that early and often.

Make McClellan’s life easy

Cheap goals are another great way to keep an overmatched opponent in the game.

Thankfully for the Badgers, senior goaltender Kyle McClellan doesn’t give up many cheap goals–or many goals in general, for that matter.

Wisconsin’s defense should be able to clear the path and keep the puck in front of McClellan, limiting rebound opportunities and smothering the Buckeyes.

Get the power play back on track

The Badgers feasted on the power play earlier this season but have stalled recently, scoring only once in their last 12 chances.

I expect Wisconsin’s attack to overwhelm Ohio State and lead to several power play opportunities throughout the weekend.

If the Badgers can get going with the man advantage it will not only pay dividends this weekend, but going into postseason play as well.

Game Info

The puck drops Friday at 5:30 p.m. with coverage on BTN+. Catch Saturday afternoon’s contest at 3:30 p.m. on BTN.

Game 1

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Place: Columbus, OH | Value City Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 2

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Place: Columbus, OH | Value City Arena

TV: BTN Radio: 1310 WIBA