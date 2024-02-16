Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Opponent Preview and Key Players

The No. 4 Wisconsin Men’s Hockey (22-6-2 overall, 13-4-1 Big Ten) team will travel to Columbus, Ohio this weekend to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-15-4 overall, 1-15-2 Big Ten).

The Buckeyes are currently last in the conference with a lone Big Ten win against Notre Dame, on January 12th. Ohio State has lost their last seven contests including three at home. Wisconsin tallied two wins against the struggling Buckeyes at the Kohl Center, on December 1st and 2nd.

Wisconsin is coming off a solid weekend of hockey against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Badgers knocked them off in back-to-back games by slim margins of 4-2 and 3-2. They showed resilience and the ability to play from behind with a come-from-behind rally, Friday, Feb. 9 after going down 2-0 in the first period.

Sitting at second place in the Big Ten standings, this weekend is a “must-sweep” series for the Badgers against an Ohio State team that ranks worst in points per game and has allowed the second most goals in the conference.

Bucky and the men’s hockey team will have a chance to jump the Michigan State Spartans (20-7-3 overall, 14-4-2 Big Ten) for first place in the Big Ten this weekend with a pair of wins.

Following this weekend, both Wisconsin and Michigan State will have one Big Ten series before the conference leaders matchup for their final regular season contests at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Opponent Preview

Ohio State is having a historically bad in-conference season with just one Big Ten win against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are on a seven-game losing streak that included three sweeps from conference teams including Penn State who sits at second to last in the conference, Michigan and Minnesota.

Ohio State has no players in double-figures for goals this season and will be going up against a Badger team that has four.

It is pretty clear that the Buckeyes are outmatched against an NCAA top-five Wisconsin Badger program that has found new life under first-year head coach Mike Hastings, and it would take a strong effort to pull off a win this weekend.

But there is still a reason you play every game, nothing is guaranteed.

Key Players

Patrick Guzzo - Ohio State

Senior forward Patrick Guzzo owns Ohio State’s lone goal against the Badgers this season and scored against Wisconsin last season as well. The 6’3 Michigan native is tied for second on the team in goals this season with seven, and just two behind the team’s leader Stephen Halliday who has nine.

Guzzo has been a contributor in a few of the Buckeyes last outings including an assist against Michigan last weekend and a goal against Penn State the weekend before that. He will attempt to keep that streak going as he looks for his third career goal against Wisconsin this weekend.

Cruz Lucius - Wisconsin

Cruz Lucius is having another impressive season for the Badgers as he once again leads the team in points in his sophomore season, with 10 goals and 15 assists to date.

Lucius had an impressive three assists last weekend against Notre Dame and proved to be a major factor in the Badgers' success. After going two full series without scoring, he is due to find the back of the net once or twice this weekend.

The sophomore out of Minnesota has scored against Ohio State in four of their six meetings since joining the team including both of this season’s matchups. Expect Lucius to be hungry offensively and looking for a goal.

Game 1 Info

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Time: 5:30 p.m.

How to watch: B1G+

Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 2 Info

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 3:30 p.m.

How to watch: BTN

Radio: 1310 WIBA