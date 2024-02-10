Badgers HC Mike Hastings breaks down 3-2 win over Notre Dame

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers ended the weekend on a good note, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-2 to sweep the two-game series, as well as the full season series.

After a slower start on Friday, the Badgers started fast on Saturday with an opening-period goal courtesy of William Whitelaw, who intercepted a deflection and found the back of the net six minutes into the period.

The Badgers, who went 0/6 on the power play Friday, finally were able to capitalize on one of their opportunities Saturday, as Simon Tassy took an entry shot from Joe Paludichuk and scored, giving Wisconsin a 2-1 lead at the time.

It was an eventful third period, as Notre Dame scored on the power play with a goal from Landon Slaggert just five minutes in to even the score at one a piece. Then, Tassy scored the go-ahead goal before Sawyer Scholl provided the Badgers with some insurance with a smooth score after curling around the back of the net to make it 3-1.

While Notre Dame was able to get a score from Cole Knuble after the Irish went with an empty net, the Badgers held on to win 3-2 in a game where they never trailed.

With the win, the Badgers improved to 22-6-2 on the season, and now are set to hit the road for two consecutive series against Ohio State and Penn State, respectively.

