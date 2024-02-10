Instant reaction to the Badgers 3-2 win over Notre Dame

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers had a much different outing on Saturday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as they never trailed in the 3-2 victory after coming back to win Friday night’s game.

The Badgers were the lone team to score over the first two periods, as William Whitelaw’s goal in the first was the difference through the first 40 minutes.

Notre Dame quickly evened the score with a power play goal from Landon Slaggert five minutes in, but the Badgers’ response was even quicker, as Simon Tassy found paydirt off a shot from Joe Paludichuk, giving Wisconsin a 2-1 lead on a power play goal of their own.

Wisconsin would follow that up with a score from Sawyer Scholl with just over six minutes left in the game, which was good enough for the Badgers, despite a late goal from Cole Knuble to make it 3-2 with 3:47 left.

Defensively, Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan produced 24 saves, while giving up the two third-period goals, while Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel had 23 saves on the day.

The Badgers didn’t have as big of a difference in shots as they did on Friday (38-23), but still outshot the Irish 30-25 and had four power plays, converting an opportunity with Simon Tassy’s goal.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 3-2 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, Wisconsin will face travel for two consecutive road series against the Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions, respectively, before finishing their season at home against the Michigan State Spartans during the first weekend of March.