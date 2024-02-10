Instant reaction to the Badgers 4-2 win over Notre Dame

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers came back down 2-0 to beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 4-2 victory on Friday night, taking home the first game of the series at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin opened with some struggles, as they couldn’t convert some chances offensively, while two defensive lapses led to early goals for Notre Dame in the first period.

The Badgers were able to turn things around, however, in a two-minute stretch between the second and third periods, as they got scores from Christian Fitzgerald and David Silye within the final minute of the second before the latter poured another one in 1:10 into the third to give Wisconsin the lead.

Wisconsin topped it off with an empty-net goal at the 18-minute mark of the third period from Carson Bantle, which was created by a nice defensive play from Simon Tassy, ultimately coming out with a 4-2 victory.

Defensively, Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan produced 21 saves, while giving up the two first-period goals, while Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel had 34 saves on the day.

The Badgers outshot the Irish 38-23 and had four power plays, compared to Notre Dame’s two, although neither side converted an opportunity.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 4-2 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

Next up, Wisconsin will face Notre Dame in the second game of the series at the Kohl Center on Saturday, with the opening face-off scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.