Wisconsin men’s hockey: Badgers pull off upset vs No. 17 Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers evened out their weekend series against the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans, securing a 6-2 win on Saturday after a 6-2 loss on Friday.

The Badgers got off to a hot start on Saturday, scoring the first three goals, with Liam Malmquist, Carson Battle, and Matthieu De St. Phalle each finding the net within the first 23 minutes of the game to give Wisconsin a 3-0 lead.

Despite a goal from Nash Nienhius, the Spartans couldn't really gain any momentum, as the Badgers took a 4-1 lead with a goal from Jack Gorniak before adding on in the final period with scores from Corson Ceulemans and De St. Phalle to eventually end up with a 6-2 victory.

With the win, the Badgers wrap up regular-season play at the Kohl Center, as they travel to Penn State for the final series of the year before the Big 10 tournament.

Wisconsin finishes the year with a 9-9 record at the Kohl Center, while they've significantly struggled on the road with a 2-10 record, hence their 12-20 overall record on the year.