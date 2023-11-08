Report: Badgers four-star commit to flip to Boston College

According to New England Hockey Journal’s Mark Divver, Wisconsin Badgers four-star commit Will Skahan will no longer join the program and is expected to flip to Boston College on National Signing Day.

Skahan, born in 2006, is the fifth-ranked United States defensemen in the class and currently plays for the USNTDP U18 squad.

A 6’4, 212-pound defenseman from Orange, California, Skahan is seen as a potential first or second-round selection in next June’s Draft, according to an NHL scout, via EP Rinkside’s Russ Cohen.

“Skahan will be drafted late first or early second. He’s prototypical in many ways, similar to the defenseman we saw win a cup with Vegas. He’s a huge tree on the backend. Tall, strong, heavy, and long. He skates very well for that size. He’s extremely tough and physical. He’s hard to play against. He projects as a shutdown D 5-on-5 that you can match to against other team’s top lines and PK. There isn’t any offence here, so he’s going to have to prove he’s puck capable in terms of defensive zone puck touches and making that important first touch in transition.”

However, that potential won’t be seen in Madison, as Skahan appears to be headed to Boston College instead.

The Badgers still have a defenseman in their 2024 class as BadgerExtra’s Todd Milewski reported earlier this year that another U18 team recruit Logan Hensler will be able to join the program next season.