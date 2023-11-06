Badgers up to No. 3 in USCHO Poll after sweeping Michigan

The Wisconsin Badgers have continued their rise in the USCHO Poll, climbing to No. 3 after a weekend sweep over No. 4 Michigan, improving to 9-1 on the season.

Over the last three weeks, the Badgers have gone from unranked to No. 14 to No. 5 and now No. 3 in a historic rise, completing consecutive sweeps over Michigan and Minnesota.

In addition, the Badgers earned 12 first-place votes, good for second-most in the nation behind No. 1 Boston College.

Here are the USCHO Poll’s Top 10 for the week of November 6th, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Boston College(30) 7-1

2. Denver(5) 6-1-1

3. Wisconsin(12) 9-1

4. North Dakota 5-2-1

5. Providence(1) 6-1-2

6. Minnesota 4-3-1

7. Cornell(2) 4-0

8. Michigan 5-4-1

9. Boston 4-3-1

10. Quinnipac 5-3-1

The Badgers will now travel for a weekend series against the Michigan State Spartans next weekend, who have started 7-3 with losses to Boston College(twice) and Air Force.

Can they continue their hot streak to start the Mike Hastings era?