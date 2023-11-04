Badgers sweep Michigan with last-second Mathieu De St. Phalle goal

The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers completed the sweep over the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines in a 2-1 win at the Kohl Center on Saturday evening, improving to 9-1 on the season and cementing themselves as arguably the hottest team in hockey at the moment.
After a high-scoring battle on Friday evening that resulted in the Badgers scoring three unanswered goals to edge past Michigan in a 5-4 game, it was more of a defensive battle on Saturday.
Carson Bantle scored the opening goal with 6:50 remaining in the first period on assists from David Silye and Mathieu De St. Phalle to get the Badgers up early, just like on Friday.
FIRE US UP, MATTY! @mattydsp28— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 4, 2023
: Carson Bantle & David Silye pic.twitter.com/A5SVIbj3St
The goal was initially attributed to De St. Phalle, but Bantle earned the score after an adjustment.
Once again though, Michigan was able to even things up with a goal from Garrett Schifsky to begin the third period.
Garrett Schifsky has us tied at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/OM1kE2AgsE— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 5, 2023
From there, it was a tight contest with a different feeling than Friday’s game, with the two sides intertwined in a 1-1 outcome... until the final seconds, where Mathieu De St. Phalle scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with just 6.5 seconds remaining off assists from Carson Bantle and Cruz Lucius.
MATHIEU DE ST. PHALLE WINS THE GAME ON THE POWER PLAY!— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023
WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A GAME!
: Carson Bantle & Cruz Lucius pic.twitter.com/GgKDYzgyve
Listen to the crowd of 12,218, the largest since January 29, 2022, react to the game-winner at the Kohl Center.
Hey Kohl Center, how do we feel about that game winner?#75thSeason || #NextChapter pic.twitter.com/gYSKkthnPz— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) November 5, 2023
There were fireworks throughout the third period, with Michigan’s Luca Fantilla called for roughing on a penalty that Badgers coach Mike Hastings challenged, looking for a major penalty, which wasn’t assessed after review.
Then came a crucial power play within the last two minutes for Wisconsin off a penalty, providing them the advantage going into the final seconds, where De St. Phalle ultimately scored.
As a result, the Badgers won yet another game, improving to 9-1 on the season and completing the sweep of No. 4 Michigan.
Loading comments...