Badgers sweep Michigan with last-second Mathieu De St. Phalle goal

The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers completed the sweep over the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines in a 2-1 win at the Kohl Center on Saturday evening, improving to 9-1 on the season and cementing themselves as arguably the hottest team in hockey at the moment.

After a high-scoring battle on Friday evening that resulted in the Badgers scoring three unanswered goals to edge past Michigan in a 5-4 game, it was more of a defensive battle on Saturday.

Carson Bantle scored the opening goal with 6:50 remaining in the first period on assists from David Silye and Mathieu De St. Phalle to get the Badgers up early, just like on Friday.

The goal was initially attributed to De St. Phalle, but Bantle earned the score after an adjustment.

Once again though, Michigan was able to even things up with a goal from Garrett Schifsky to begin the third period.

From there, it was a tight contest with a different feeling than Friday’s game, with the two sides intertwined in a 1-1 outcome... until the final seconds, where Mathieu De St. Phalle scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with just 6.5 seconds remaining off assists from Carson Bantle and Cruz Lucius.

Listen to the crowd of 12,218, the largest since January 29, 2022, react to the game-winner at the Kohl Center.

There were fireworks throughout the third period, with Michigan’s Luca Fantilla called for roughing on a penalty that Badgers coach Mike Hastings challenged, looking for a major penalty, which wasn’t assessed after review.

Then came a crucial power play within the last two minutes for Wisconsin off a penalty, providing them the advantage going into the final seconds, where De St. Phalle ultimately scored.

As a result, the Badgers won yet another game, improving to 9-1 on the season and completing the sweep of No. 4 Michigan.