Badgers edge past Michigan in 5-4 win behind Owen Lindmark’s 2 goals

The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers edged past the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines in a 5-4 win at the Kohl Center on Friday evening, improving to 8-1 on the season and adding yet another high-profile victory to their resume.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the Badgers and the Wolverines, with Wisconsin opening up the scoring early in the first half courtesy of a Quinn Finley goal, which was assisted by Simon Tassy and Christian Fitzgerald.

However, Michigan stayed firm with the Badgers, evening things up at the 8:29 mark in the first half with a goal by Garrett Schifsky in an eventful first period.

The Badgers took the lead once again just two minutes later as Owen Lindmark found the back of the net after assists from Jack Horbach and Tyson Dyck.

That Horbach to Owen Lindmark connection



Assists: Jack Horbach & Tyson Dyck

But, Michigan evened the score up once again, as Gavin Brindley was able to get free and work his magic to tie it at two a piece to end the first period.

The Wolverines went on a run following the Brindley goal, scoring three unanswered to take a 4-2 lead in the second period.

Frank Nazar opened things up in the second period with a goal before Brindley found the back of the net once again, taking a two-goal lead.

But, then came the turnaround for the Badgers, as Cruz Lucius bridged the gap to 4-3 to end the period with a goal, paving the way for an exciting 20 minutes.

In the third period, Simon Tassy, the hero from last week’s series at Minnesota, pulled through with the game-tying goal with under five minutes left before Owen Lindmark sealed the deal with his game-winning goal just 29 seconds later.

As a result, the Badgers won yet another game, improving to 8-1 on the season, setting up a thrilling finale against Michigan on Saturday.