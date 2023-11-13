Badgers move to No. 1 in USCHO Poll after bye week

The inevitable has finally occurred.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been ranked as the No. 1 team in the USCHO Poll, climbing up from No. 3, despite not playing any games this week, as they’re on their bye.

Over the last four weeks, the Badgers have gone from unranked to No. 14 to No. 5 to No. 3 and finally No. 1 in a historic rise, completing consecutive sweeps over Michigan and Minnesota.

Last week, the Badgers earned 12 first-place votes, good for second-most in the nation behind No. 1 Boston College.

But, after the No. 1 team lost and tied Maine in their series this week, Boston College dropped and the Badgers moved up.

Here are the USCHO Poll’s Top 10 for the week of November 13th, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Wisconsin(32) 9-1-0

2.. North Dakota(9) 7-2-1

3. Denver(3) 7-2-1

4. Boston College(2) 7-2-1

5. Providence(3) 8-1-2

6. Minnesota 5-3-2

7. Quinnipac(1) 7-3-1

8. Boston 6-3-1

9. Maine 6-1-1

10. Cornell 4-1-1

The Badgers will now travel for a weekend series against the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans this weekend, who have started 8-3-1 with losses to Boston College(twice) and Air Force.

Can they remain atop the rankings?