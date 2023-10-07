Wisconsin Badgers vs. Augustana Vikings: Game Thread

It’s finally here.

The Wisconsin Badgers are beginning their 2023 season with a bout against the Augustana Vikings at the Kohl Center, looking to start off a new era under new head coach Mike Hastings.

The Badgers, who finished the 2022 season with a 13-23 record, fired longtime head coach Tony Granato in the offseason, electing to hire Hastings as his replacement from Minnesota State.

Wisconsin opens its season with a series against Augustana before heading on the road for a six-game road trip.

The Badgers have a bevy of transfer talent, including center Christian Fitzgerald, as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season.

Can they start the year off on a good note?

