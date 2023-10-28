Simon Tassy plays the hero as No. 14 Badgers sweep No. 1 Minnesota with 3-2 win

The Wisconsin Badgers are back, ladies and gentlemen.

A go-ahead goal from Simon Tassy with under three minutes left in the final period proved to be the difference, as the No. 14 Badgers squeezed past the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 3-2 game, completing the sweep.

With the win, the Badgers improved to 7-1 on the season, adding another impressive win to their resume by not only defeating the top team in the nation, but sweeping them on the road in the early portion of the Mike Hastings era.

The Badgers first goal came with some pristine passing, as Cruz Lucius found Christian Fitzgerald, who hit Tassy on his left as the forward rushed forward for the score.

The two sides exchanged goals in the second period, with Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen evening it up with a shot three minutes in, before Wisconsin’s William Whitelaw scored the go-ahead goal, rebounding Christian Fitzgerald’s shot and firing it back in for the 2-1 lead.

It was the same story in the third period, as Minnesota’s Jimmy Clark evened it at two a piece early in the final period.

Then, it turned into a feisty battle, as the two sides were entrenched in the tie before, you guessed it, Simon Tassy broke it open with the go-ahead goal, placing Wisconsin up for good with a 3-2 lead.

It’s a historic start for the Badgers, who haven’t gone 7-1 in their first eight games since the 2000-2001 season.

Additionally, it’s Wisconsin’s first sweep over a No. 1 seed since 2014, which, coincidentally, also came against Minnesota.

Next up, the Badgers return to the Kohl Center to host the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines next weekend.