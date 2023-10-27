Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers: Game Thread

After upsetting the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a 5-2 match on Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to complete the upset on Friday on the road, hoping to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Currently standing at 6-1, the Badgers are concluding a six-game road stretch, and could have an even bigger argument for a jump in the rankings with a series sweep of Minnesota.

Thus far, Wisconsin has claimed sweeps over No. 17 Michigan Tech and Augustana, with their lone loss coming at the hands of No. 7 North Dakota.

Minnesota, on the other hand, stands at 3-2, with losses to both Wisconsin and North Dakota.

Wisconsin saw two goals a piece from Mathieu De St. Phalle and Cruz Lucius in Thursday’s 5-2 victory, while nine different players scored points in the contest for the Badgers.

The Badgers return home next weekend for a series with Michigan, but for now, their focus will be on dethroning Minnesota for a second time on Friday. Can they get it done?