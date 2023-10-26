Recap: No. 14 Badgers upset No. 1 Minnesota in 5-2 thriller

The No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers upset the No. 1 Minnesota Gophers on Thursday to the score of 5-2, marking their biggest win of the season as they improved to 6-1.

Closing out their six-game road trip with a series at Minnesota, the Badgers bested the Gophers in the opener in a game that Wisconsin trailed in for just 1:33 overall.

Mathieu De St. Phalle got the scoring started for the Badgers off passes from Ben Dexheimer and David Silye to even it early at one a piece.

From there, the Badgers never trailed as Cruz Lucius and De St. Phalle enjoyed two-goal games, with Carson Bantle scoring the other opportunity for Wisconsin.

Wednesday’s victory caps off a strong start to the Mike Hastings era, where the Badgers have already found themselves ranked, and now hold wins over No. 17 Michigan Tech and No. 1 Minnesota on the road.

Goalie Kyle McClellan allowed two goals on 22 shots in the win, while the Badgers had nine different players notch points on Thursday.

Now, the Badgers will attempt for a series sweep on Friday against Minnesota, looking to improve to 7-1 before returning back home.