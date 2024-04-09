Badgers guard Isaac Lindsey enters transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers guard Isaac Lindsey entered the transfer portal Tuesday, moving on from the team after three seasons.

Isaac Lindsey has entered the transfer portal. #Badgers walk-on will have one year of eligibility remaining. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) April 9, 2024

The redshirt senior had spent three seasons at Wisconsin after redshirting at UNLV, but never saw significant playing time behind a deeper guard unit over the last few years.

Lindsey played in 16 games this season, recording a career-high 17 minutes and eight points in the season opener against Arkansas State.

After being on scholarship for his sophomore year, Lindsey was converted to a walk-on prior to last season and will now search for a home to end his collegiate career.

It was a tough path for Lindsey to earn minutes in 2024, as Wisconsin returns Chucky Hepburn, Max Klesmit, John Blackwell, and Kamari McGee to a rotation that will add Daniel Freitag this offseason.

Lindsey now joins Connor Essegian, A.J. Storr, Luke Haertle, and Ross Candelino as the transfer guards moving out of the program this offseason.