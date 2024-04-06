Badgers legendary coach Bo Ryan inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin Badgers coach Bo Ryan will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the Class of 2024, it was announced on Saturday.

Ryan, a head coach for 32 years in the collegiate ranks, finished his career 26th on the NCAA’s all-time wins list with 747, accumulating 364 of those in a 14-year span at Wisconsin.

Along those 14 years, Ryan led the Badgers to seven Big Ten titles, back-to-back Final Fours in 2014 and 2015, including an appearance in the national championship game in his final season.

Prior to his time with the Badgers, Ryan coached at UW-Platteville and UW-Milwaukee, where he won four NCAA Division III titles.

Joining Ryan in this year’s class are 12 others: Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Charles Smith, Seimone Augustus, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin, Michele Timms, Doug Collins, Herb Simon, and Jerry West.

Thoughts from the Badgers

Bo Ryan

“When I got the news about entering the Naismith Hall of Fame, my thoughts instantly went to the countless people who have been a part of this journey with me. I’m grateful and humbled by an honor like this, but I sincerely believe that this is a reflection of the contributions of so many people that have helped me in my career.”

“I can’t express enough how thankful I am for the support of my wife, Kelly, and my family, being on my side for this journey. I wish I could thank all of the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching, all the coaches I’ve worked alongside, the staff and administrators who had a hand in our success and the thousands and thousands of fans who have supported us.”

“There is no doubt that my roots in Chester, Pennsylvania shaped who I became as a coach. My parents were incredibly supportive role models for me and I’m forever indebted to my high school and college coach, Ron Rainey, for helping lay the foundation for later success.”

“I’m proud that this honor will represent all the places I’ve coached, starting with Brookhaven Junior High to Sun Valley High School to Dominic College and Coach Cofield to Wisconsin as an assistant to UW-Platteville to UW-Milwaukee and then back to the Badgers for an incredible run.”

“Thank you to the Hall of Fame committee and everyone who helped along the way.”

Greg Gard

“We are thrilled for Bo and proud that he has earned this well-deserved honor. When you look at the numbers and success of his legendary resume, the case for Coach Ryan in the Naismith Hall of Fame is a no-brainer. He has the highest win percentage in Big Ten history, and even more impressive is the consistency at which he won.”

“When you consider Bo’s accomplishments at UW-Platteville alone, you realize that the level of success he achieved there may never be duplicated again. It was a pleasure to learn and coach with him for almost 25 years. If there’s one thing that I know about Coach Ryan, it’s that you will rarely find him speechless. This honor might find even Bo at a loss for words.”

Chris McIntosh

“Selection into the Naismith Hall of Fame is one of the most prestigious honors in the game of basketball and Coach Ryan is tremendously deserving of this recognition. Bo’s record of accomplishments in Platteville, Milwaukee and Madison is remarkable.”

“His teams set a standard of excellence wherever he went and, for Badger men’s basketball in particular, raised the bar higher than it had ever been. This is a great moment for Coach Ryan and, on behalf of our entire athletic department, we could not be happier for him.”

Barry Alvarez

“My congratulations go out to Bo for this incredible honor. As a fellow coach at Wisconsin and later as director of athletics, I had a front-row seat to see the Badger men’s basketball program rise to new heights under Bo’s direction.”

“His teams were talented, tough and fundamentally sound. They were a pleasure to watch. I am very pleased that Bo will be joining the greats of the game of basketball in the Naismith Hall of Fame.”