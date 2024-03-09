Nearly 50% of Badgers fans believe UW will be 1st-round exit in March Madness

The Wisconsin Badgers returned to the win column on Thursday, beating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 78-66 to remain firmly in contention for a top-four spot in the Big Ten with one game to go.

However, the win came after a rough month, as the Badgers went 2-6 in February before losing to the Illinois Fighting Illini at the beginning of March.

That has led to questions about how far Wisconsin can go in the NCAA Tournament, especially in an environment where it’s win or go home every single game.

What does the fanbase think?

In our latest Reacts post, 48 percent of fans shared their belief that the Badgers will be a first-round exit during March Madness, while 38 percent believed their season would come to an end one round later.

Regardless, less than 15 percent of Badgers fans had hopes of a Sweet Sixteen finish or better, which many viewed as the expectation months ago when Wisconsin was the sixth-best team in the country with a 16-4 record.

Thursday’s win over Rutgers showed that Wisconsin has the capability of mustering wins with consistency on both sides of the court during their 15-2 and 17-2 runs, but that consistency needs to carry over a majority of the game, rather than just ten minutes.

Can Wisconsin defy the odds and pull out several victories in March? We’ll see soon enough as the Badgers have one game remaining on their regular-season schedule, a road game against the Purdue Boilermakers, before the Big Ten Tournament and March Madness begins.