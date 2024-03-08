Badgers vs. Scarlet Knights: Postgame Notes

The Wisconsin Badgers improved to 19-11 with a 78-66 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday evening, finding away to pull off their first double-digit victory since January 26th, when they beat the Michigan State Spartans 81-66.

In the win, the Badgers got major contributions from A.J. Storr, who had 19 points, and their bench, as John Blackwell and Kamari McGee both played a big role.

Here are the postgame notes, both in the form of team and individual notes, courtesy of UW Communications.

Team Notes

1. Wisconsin improved to 19-11 overall this season, including 11-8 in Big Ten play.

2. The Badgers have now secured a winning Big Ten record in 21 of the last 24 seasons.

3. UW has reached at least 11 conference wins for the 12th time in the last 15 seasons.

4. The Badgers concluded the regular season with a 14-3 record at the Kohl Center this season.

5. UW’s all-time record at the Kohl Center is now 360-70 (.837) - the 11th-best home record in the country among active venues.

6. Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 183-104 (.638) and 104-69 (.601) in Big Ten play.

7. With 104 Big Ten wins, Gard surpassed Dave McMillan (Minnesota) and LJ Cooke (Minnesota) for 21st on the conference’s all-time wins list.

8. Among coaches with 100 Big Ten wins, Gard’s .601 win percentage ranks 14th in conference history.

9. Since 2001-02 when Bo Ryan and Greg Gard arrived in Madison, UW has the most Big Ten wins and best win pct. at 276-137 (.668).

10. Wisconsin improved to 11-6 all-time against Rutgers, including a mark of 8-6 since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2015.

11. UW improved to 6-2 at home against the Scarlet Knights.

12. Greg Gard is now 7-5 against Rutgers.

13. The Badgers scored 28 points off the bench, the team’s most since scoring 36 against Nebraska on Jan. 6, 2024.

14. UW held Rutgers to 66 points and improved to 15-0 when holding teams to 70 or fewer points this season.

15. Wisconsin recorded 14 steals, the team’s highest total since tallying 16 against California on Dec. 2, 2012.

16. UW hit nine 3-pointers (9-19), its most since making 10 at Nebraska on Feb. 1, 2024.

17. Wisconsin out-rebounded Rutgers, 39-31, including 13-8 on the offensive glass

18. The Badgers’ 13 offensive rebounds are the team’s most in Big Ten play and most since grabbing 15 in a Dec. 2 win over Marquette.

19. UW outscored RU, 34-24, in the paint.

20. Wisconsin had four players score in double figures for the third straight game.

Individual Notes

1. Sophomore AJ Storr registered 19 points (3-6 3FGs) and 7 rebounds.

2. Storr has reached double figures in each of his last 25 games, the longest consecutive streak by a Badger since Ethan Happ tallied 42 straight games spanning the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Storr has scored 10+ in 27 out of 29 games this season.

3. Storr has averaged 16.5 ppg in 2 meetings with Rutgers this season.

4. Playing in his final game at the Kohl Center graduate student forward Tyler Wahl posted 3 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

5. With 3 offensive rebounds, Wahl now has 231 career O-Rebs, matching Joe Krabbenhoft (2006-09) for 6th on the UW career list.

6. With 4 steals, Wahl matched Brad Davison (160 from 2018-22) for 9th on the Badgers’ all-time list.

7. Junior Chucky Hepburn notched 6 points and 6 assists, and matched his career high with 5 steals.

8. With 291 career assists, Hepburn passed Arnold Gaines (1977-80) for 15th place on the school’s all-time list.

9. Hepburn now has 65 steals on the season, matching Devin Harris (2003) for the 5th-highest single-season mark in program history.

10. Junior Steven Crowl notched his 6th double-double of the season and 10th of his career with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

11. Crowl reached double-digit points for the 4th time in the last 6 games. On the season, he has reached that threshold 17 times and the 49 in his career.

12. Including 13 rebounds in the first meeting with Rutgers, Crowl has averaged 12.0 rebounds per game against the Scarlet Knights this season.

13. Junior Kamari McGee returned to the court after missing 11 games since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 19 against Indiana.

14. McGee scored his UW-high 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting (1-for-1 3FGs). McGee entered the game with a total of 26 points scored in 18 games this season.

15. McGee’s previous Wisconsin scoring high was 9 against Rutgers in 2023.

16. Freshman John Blackwell posted 17 points, one shy of his career high, and his most since scoring 17 at Arizona on Dec. 9, 2023.

17. Blackwell has scored in double figures 12 times this season.

18. Blackwell went 9-10 at the free throw line, tallying a career high in made FTs.