Instant reaction to the Badgers 78-66 win over Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers returned to the win column with a 78-66 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, marking their first double-digit victory since January 26th.

With the win, the Badgers were able to finish the year strong at the Kohl Center, and will now center their focus towards the Purdue Boilermakers on the road this weekend.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball well enough, hitting 45 percent of their shots and 47.4 percent of their threes, with the latter mark being extremely impressive against a team that allowed opponents to hit just 31 percent of their deep shots heading into Thursday.

Defensively, Wisconsin saw some struggles at times, but ultimately held up by forcing 18 turnovers, which led Rutgers to average just 0.943 points per possession.

The Badgers got a huge spark from their bench, as John Blackwell and Kamari McGee were both instrumental to the team’s second-half comeback, playing well on both ends of the floor.

Elsewhere, A.J. Storr had 19 points, shooting over 50 percent from the field, while pouring in three three-pointers, as well as a powerful left-handed dunk over Cliff Omoruyi.

Steven Crowl had a tough game in regard to efficiency, but still played a crucial role, scoring 17 points and hauling in 11 rebounds, while ending the game with a plus-minus of 25.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 78-66 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

The Badgers enter the final game of the season in a three-way tie with the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats at No. 3 in the conference.

However, Wisconsin finishes their season on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers, while the Huskers face the Michigan Wolverines and the Wildcats face the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Can Wisconsin secure a top-four seed in the conference and earn a double-bye? At the moment, it seems tough to accomplish, but that’s what on the line Saturday against Purdue.