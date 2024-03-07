3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 78-66 win over Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers closed out their season at the Kohl Center with a 78-66 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, marking a much-needed victory with the season dwindling.

With the win, the Badgers dropped to 19-11 on the season and 11-8 in conference play, as they climbed to being tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 45 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three, which was a pleasant sight, as the deep ball was instrumental in both of the team’s major runs.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Rutgers to shoot 44.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three in an up-and-down defensive game.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 78-66 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Bench energy

There is zero chance that the Badgers produced Thursday’s outcome without the efforts of their bench, specifically guards John Blackwell and Kamari McGee.

Both players had been vital to the rotation during the early portion of the season, but suffered injuries, with McGee’s keeping him out nearly two months until Thursday’s game against Rutgers.

It was a struggle early on for the Badgers, who trailed by as many as nine in the first half before mounting a significant comeback (more on that in a minute).

How did the comeback start? Well, A.J. Storr whipped a pass to the corner right into the hands of John Blackwell, who nailed a major three.

Blackwell was crucial in attacking the rim during the first half, ending with seven points, with the other four coming off free throws. At a +10, Blackwell had the highest plus-minus for the Badgers in the period.

But, the contributions from both players really started to show in the second half.

Clearly in need of some energy from their bench after another slow start to the half, the Badgers elected to run with a three-guard set, placing both Blackwell and McGee alongside Chucky Hepburn.

That lineup saved the game for Wisconsin, as Blackwell and McGee were electric on both sides of the court. The former had nine points, which stemmed from four free throws, a jumper, and another catch-and-shoot three. Meanwhile, the latter went a perfect 4/4 from the field, scoring nine points.

But, it was in the way that they impacted the game that stood out.

Blackwell was a pest defensively, playing up in ball-handlers' faces, while consistently attacking for a team that needed offense at the rim.

McGee, on the other hand, found a way to be active. He cut for a tough left-handed finish, hit a catch-and-shoot three to tie things up, and had two other dribble drives past defenders for key layups.

Wisconsin doesn't win this game without those two playing at a high level. It was clear the Badgers needed an infusion of energy from their bench and that was there Thursday.

The major runs

As many games have been recently for the Badgers, Thursday’s win wasn’t a pretty one to begin, as the Badgers found themselves down 22-13 to begin the game.

Overall, they really struggled at the rim, which was reflected in their 1/11 layups mark in the first half, and 8/26 mark overall.

So, how did the Badgers muster enough offense to pull off a double-digit victory?

Well, it came in the form of two different runs: one in the first half and one in the second half.

Down nine points in the first half (24-15), the Badgers ultimately went on a 15-2 run to take a 30-26 lead with 4:13 remaining in the first half, thanks to six scoring possessions: A John Blackwell 3, an A.J. Storr 3, a Steven Crowl hook shot over Cliff Omoruyi, a Max Klesmit 3, an A.J. Storr dunk off off a turnover, and two John Blackwell free throws.

While they faced their fair share of struggles in the first half, being consistent over that four minute stretch, not only on offense but on both sides of the ball, kept the game within range at halftime for the Badgers.

Then, in the second half, Wisconsin had a slow start once again, as Rutgers began the half on a 15-6 run to go up 47-40 with 14:35 left in the game.

However, just as they did in the first half, the Badgers went on a huge run in the second half, outscoring Rutgers 17-2 over the next 5:53 to take over the game, and they never relinquished the lead from there.

That second run was fueled by the energy from Blackwell and McGee, which spread to the remainder of the team as Wisconsin jumped to a 57-49 lead. Rutgers never cut the lead to below seven as the Badgers secured a victory.

Defense

The Badgers held the Scarlet Knights to just 66 points on the day, with Rutgers shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.

While the Scarlet Knights shot better than their yearly averages, the Badgers forced 18 turnovers on the day, with Chucky Hepburn getting five steals and Tyler Wahl producing four of his own.

John Blackwell and Kamari McGee both were instrumental in the turnaround defensively, but the Badgers did showcase similar issues that plagued them over the past month that could hurt them more against a better offensive team.

Wisconsin’s pick-and-roll defense struggled, especially in the first half, as Rutgers took advantage of the Badgers’ drop-coverage strategy by taking a number of open midrange looks at the elbow.

To begin the game, Wisconsin seemed slow, both in their reaction times and their rotations, which led to too many open shots and an early lead for the Scarlet Knights.

Additionally, the Badgers continued to struggle off the ball as well, which, in return, also led to open shots, helping a below-average offensive team reach solid efficiency marks.

As I’ve shared in prior pieces, the Badgers clearly have the pieces individually, but they need to figure out how to play better defensively as a team. Otherwise, it may be an early exit come March.