WATCH: Badgers honor F Tyler Wahl on Senior Night

Ahead of their final game at the Kohl Center this season, the Wisconsin Badgers honored forward Tyler Wahl on Senior Night, celebrating his five years with the program by displaying a touching tribute video at the stadium.

Touching tribute for Tyler Wahl pic.twitter.com/lAf0bBXDtz — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 7, 2024

Wahl, a graduate student, has been one of the most prominent Badgers in recent history, having accumulated 1,310 points, 772 rebounds, and 254 assists over his career ahead of Thursday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Earlier in the season, Wahl hit the record books by participating in 100 career wins, further cementing his status with the program.

This year, Wahl has enjoyed career numbers, averaging 11.8 points on 56.8 percent from the field. The forward has also posted 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, serving as the team’s No. 2 scorer behind A.J. Storr.

Wahl was honored last year for the Badgers’ senior night as he finished his undergraduate degree, but the forward elected to utilize his COVID year of eligibility and return for a fifth and final season.

Now, on Thursday, he will officially play his final game as a Badger.

Here’s what Wahl said on Wednesday about his memories with the Badgers and what this last game meant for him.