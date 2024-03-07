Badgers hoping backup G Kamari McGee can play Thursday vs. Rutgers

The Wisconsin Badgers have been without their high-energy backup point guard for over a month. Junior Kamari McGee suffered an injury against Indiana on January 19th, but his return may be close.

In the guard’s absence, Wisconsin has lost seven of their last ten games and plummeted from their top ten ranking. Luckily for the Badgers, McGee returned to practice this week, he told reporters on Wednesday, and looks to be nearing a return.

There is still no official date set for the guard’s return, but it looks probable that he will be back to help the reeling Wisconsin program in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Before his injury, McGee played a small yet vital role off the bench. The disruptive defender provided a spark to the second unit off the bench and has recorded 12 steals, which is the most of any player who averages under 28 minutes.

In addition to his defensive prowess, McGee offers depth to Gard’s roster and gives the option to rest Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit. The opportunity to rest high-usage guards in high-stakes postseason matchups will be crucial upon McGee’s return.

McGee is in his second season with Wisconsin after transferring from Green Bay University after an outstanding freshman season and quickly won over the hearts of Badger basketball fans last season.

While the Racine native isn’t known for filling up the box score, he is one of the grittiest players on the Wisconsin roster. The Badgers have tallied a 14-4 record with McGee on the court and a 4-7 record in his absence so his return will expectedly play a significant role for the Badgers postseason performance.

The energy creator off the bench could return as early as the Badgers matchup vs. Rutgers, on Thursday, March 7.