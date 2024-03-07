Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Opponent Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Kohl Center on Thursday, with tip-off scheduled for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off a 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, which dropped them to 2-7 in their last nine games, continuing the slide they’ve encountered since the start of February

Now, they’ll look to bounce back in their final home game of the season, hoping to send off forward Tyler Wahl on a high note as his career at the Kohl Center comes to a close.

How do the Badgers match up against the Scarlet Knights?

Opponent Preview

The Scarlet Knights have the worst scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 66.3 points per game, shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three.

They’re led by guard Jeremiah Williams, who began playing only in February, and is averaging 13 points on 45.5 percent shooting over nine games.

Center Cliff Omoruyi and forward Aundre Hyatt are the lone other double-digit scorers, averaging 10.8 and 10.6 points a contest, respectively.

Rutgers has really struggled to put the ball in the basket, especially from deep, where reserve guard Austin Williams is the only player shooting over 37 percent from three.

When they beat the Badgers in February, they upset the then-No. 11 team 78-56, thanks to 18 points from Jeremiah Williams and 13 points from Omoruyi.

However, it was their stifling defense that kept them firmly in the game, as they allowed Wisconsin to shoot just 32.8 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from deep.

Rutgers allows just 66 points a contest, while opponents shoot only 40.3 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep, all of which are top four marks in the conference.

The spread for the game stands at 10 points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 130.5 points.

Prediction

When the two sides played last, I did not expect a 22-point whooping, even though the Badgers were on the road, where they’ve struggled this year.

The biggest surprise was Rutgers managing to shoot 10/17 from three, with backup guard Noah Fernandes coming out of nowhere to hit all six of his shots and all five of his threes in a 17-point outing, which was his most in 10 games leading up to that date.

For the Badgers, their starters played really poorly, shooting a combined 12/43 (27.9 percent from the field) and 1/12 (8.3 percent from three).

At the Kohl Center, I’m feeling much more confident about a Badgers’ bounce-back, despite fading them in a number of their recent games, but a 10-point spread also seems drastic in what could be a back-and-forth battle for parts of the game.

I expect Wisconsin to win, but feel that it may come by only single-digits, so I’ll take Rutgers on the spread in this one.

Prediction: Rutgers +10