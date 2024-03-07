Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: How to watch + betting odds

For their final home game, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, looking to send their seniors off on a high note.

It’s been a rough stretch for the Badgers, who dropped to 2-7 since the beginning of February and 18-11 overall, while their recent slide has moved them to No. 5 in the conference.

The Scarlet Knights have started their season 15-14, most recently losing a road contest to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Rutgers, sporting a 7-11 conference record that has them as the third-worst team in the Big Ten, are 3-8 on the road, but they did beat the Badgers 78-56 when the two sides played in New Jersey last month.

Here’s how you can watch Thursday’s game for the Badgers against Maryland.

How to watch

TV: FS1, Thursday at 6:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -10

Over/Under: 130.5