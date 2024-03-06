Ahead of Senior Night, Badgers F Tyler Wahl embracing his last game at the Kohl Center

Throughout his five-year career in Madison, forward Tyler Wahl has been the embodiment of a Wisconsin Badgers player.

Now, he faces a tough moment representing a transition in his career: his final game at the Kohl Center, which comes on Thursday when the Badgers host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 6:00 P.M.

It’s been a career year for Wahl, who has posted career highs in points per game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage as he became more of a focal point in the offense.

It all started with a decision in the offseason, as Wahl, who graduated last year and was honored on Senior Night in 2023, mulled over the possibility of going pro with his close ones.

After deliberating with his parents and talking with head coach Greg Gard, Wahl announced his decision to return for a final year, putting the final piece in touch of a roster that saw 92 percent of its production come back for another season.

That decision has paid off, as Wahl ranks second on the team with 11.8 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field.

Over the past month, those numbers have slightly jumped up, despite the team’s struggles, as the forward has averaged 13.3 points a contest, while shooting 58.5 percent from the field.

How is Wahl embracing the moment as he approaches his final game at the Kohl Center?

“I’m pretty excited. I mean, these last few days, I’ve been able to kind of reflect on my career as a badger, and I look back at all the great memories and everything,” Wahl said on Wednesday. “I wouldn’t want it in any other way. So I’m excited to get back in here for one last chance. Hopefully, it’s popping in here [tomorrow] and we get a win.”

Wahl joined the Badgers as a much different player, as he had more of a guard build coming out of Minnesota before transforming into the all-around weapon that he is today.

“I feel like I’m a completely different person,” Wahl said when reflecting about his start with the Badgers. “I feel like this place, whether it’s the basketball side of it, whether it’s the school, whether it’s the social, I’ve just grown into a man.”

“I say I’m coming in here at 18, probably 200 pounds soaking wet. It’s a completely different game. I feel like I came in as a point guard and had to kind of figure out my role here. I fought my way on this work, figuring out how to be a little smaller and get some minutes still. And I think it’s just the resiliency I’ve developed as a man, developing my character, developing my core beliefs, and I’m grateful for everything that I’ve gone through here.”

That all led to a tough point during last season, where the Badgers struggled to make the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in 25 years, which put a sour taste in Wahl and the players’ mouths heading into the offseason.

However, getting a chance to utilize that COVID year of eligibility, Wahl returned for a fifth season, where he’s made the most of his opportunities.

“I always look at it as a gift because I could have been done,” Wahl said about returning for a final season. “If it weren’t for the COVID year, I would have been done by now and playing basketball. So, I mean, really just soaking in every moment. I’ve done this thousands of times.”

“I’ve come in here, do the same drills I practice. So, really just enjoying that and enjoying the camaraderie of my teammates and my coaches.”

Wahl understandably knows that tomorrow night will be an emotional one, which he believes will truly hit after the game, but overall, he’s excited to put on a show one last time in front of those close to him, as a few relatives will be in attendance for the game.

“I’m sure after the game I’ll be a little more emotional, but before I’m sure I’ll have my focus, and if anything, I’ll just get juiced up more from all the pregame stuff,” Wahl said.

Reminiscing on his time with the Badgers, the forward acknowledged that his favorite moment, still to this day, was the Chucky Hepburn three-pointer that gave Wisconsin a Big Ten Championship over Purdue.

“My favorite memory is that Chucky Hepburn three-pointer just to seal that Big Ten Championship, to get back there again after I’d done it once my freshman year, that was pretty big,” Wahl said. “And then to see someone like Chucky his freshman year go through a lot of adversity and be able to do something like that is pretty special.”

What will Wahl remember and hope to be remembered about his time as a Badger?

“I feel like my approach to practice, my approach to lift, my approach to really everything basketball-wise has been the right thing to do,” Wahl shared. “And so just going down in the history books as a guy who did it the right way and did what it meant to be a Badger [is what I hope my legacy to be].”

One of the most talented and versatile players in recent Badger history, Wahl will see the end of an era when he plays his final game at the Kohl Center on Thursday. But, he’ll be a player duly noted in the program’s history.