Badgers to play in first annual Greenbrier Tip-Off, joining Pitt, UCF, and unknown team

The Wisconsin Badgers will participate in the first annual Greenbrier Tip-Off, which will take place at the world-renowned resort in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains from November 22-24, 2024, the school announced on Tuesday.

The early-season tournament will include Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, UCF, and a team later to be announced after the end of the season.

This past year, the Badgers took part in the Fort Myers Classic as their main early-season tournament, where they faced off against the Virginia Cavaliers and SMU Mustangs, defeating both teams.

The tournament will have a diverse showing, as a team from the Big Ten (Wisconsin), Big 12 (UCF), and ACC (Pitt), will all be involved, while a fourth team is yet to be determined.

UCF, similar to Wisconsin, has dabbled in early-season tournaments in the past, having been winners in two straight seasons, earning championships in Jacksonville in 2023 and in the Bahamas in 2022.

It will be the first major college basketball tournament to take place at The Greenbrier, which is situated in the Allegheny Mountains in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Greenbrier, founded in 1778, has become synonymous with world-class, authentic, southern hospitality.

Travel packages will be available for fans looking to support the Badgers in West Virginia. Packages will include game tickets, good for each game of the Tournament, and hotel accommodations on the property.

Travel packages will be available in the coming weeks, but fans interested in securing packages and receiving additional event updates from the Tournament can register to receive email alerts at www.greenbriertipoff.com. Ticket-only packages, based on availability, will go on sale in the fall.