After recent tumble, where are the Badgers projected in the NCAA Tournament?

The Wisconsin Badgers did not have a great February, as they’ve been just 2-7 since the first of last month, which has prompted a slide from a 16-4 record to an 18-11 record.

Additionally, the Badgers, who were seen as the top team in the Big Ten standings a month ago, have now fallen to fifth in the standings, which is their expected spot in the conference tournament, meaning they may not earn the coveted double-bye.

With their recent fall, where are the Badgers currently projected in the NCAA Tournament?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his updated rankings, and he currently has the Badgers projected as a No. 6 seed, which is far lower than their No. 2 seed projection from a month ago.

That projects the Badgers as the 24th overall seed in the tournament, with Lunardi matching them up against South Florida, who are seen as an automatic qualifier into a No. 11 seed.

The Badgers have a chance to either improve or further hurt their stock to end the season, as they’ll look to rebound and end the year on a high note, with matchups against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Purdue Boilermakers to cap off the regular season.

A good outing to end the season, as well as a good showing in the Big Ten Tournament, could help boost the team’s ranking, but they’ll need to find a way to overcome the recurring issues that have plagued the team over the past month.

Can the Badgers ultimately turn things around sooner than later?