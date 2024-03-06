 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

After recent tumble, where are the Badgers projected in the NCAA Tournament?

The Badgers have seen themselves fall significantly over the past few weeks.

By Rohan Chakravarthi
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Wisconsin Badgers did not have a great February, as they’ve been just 2-7 since the first of last month, which has prompted a slide from a 16-4 record to an 18-11 record.

Additionally, the Badgers, who were seen as the top team in the Big Ten standings a month ago, have now fallen to fifth in the standings, which is their expected spot in the conference tournament, meaning they may not earn the coveted double-bye.

With their recent fall, where are the Badgers currently projected in the NCAA Tournament?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi released his updated rankings, and he currently has the Badgers projected as a No. 6 seed, which is far lower than their No. 2 seed projection from a month ago.

That projects the Badgers as the 24th overall seed in the tournament, with Lunardi matching them up against South Florida, who are seen as an automatic qualifier into a No. 11 seed.

The Badgers have a chance to either improve or further hurt their stock to end the season, as they’ll look to rebound and end the year on a high note, with matchups against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Purdue Boilermakers to cap off the regular season.

A good outing to end the season, as well as a good showing in the Big Ten Tournament, could help boost the team’s ranking, but they’ll need to find a way to overcome the recurring issues that have plagued the team over the past month.

Can the Badgers ultimately turn things around sooner than later?

