The Wisconsin Badgers’ recent struggles have been no secret across college basketball, as the team has gone 2-7 since the beginning of February, which has caused them to fall all the way from No. 6 to outside the AP Top 25.

Initially leading the Big Ten in terms of conference record, the Badgers have now fallen to fifth, and will need help from other teams in order to earn the coveted double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament, which only goes to the top four seeds.

The Badgers could only have four games left on their schedule if they falter in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Currently projected as a No. 6 seed in the tournament, the next two weeks will be vital for the Badgers in either growing or lowering their stock ahead of March Madness.

How far will the Badgers go in the NCAA Tournament? Will they overcome their recent adversity and go on a run? Or will it be yet another early exit for a team that showcased so much promise earlier in the year?

Let us know your thoughts with our latest reacts poll above, and drop your reasoning for why in the comments below!