In the transfer portal, who do the Badgers have interest in?

The Wisconsin Badgers have seen action in the transfer portal over the past week, both in and out, as they look to retool the roster ahead of next season.

While the Badgers are losing Tyler Wahl due to eligibility, guards Connor Essegian, Ross Candelino, and Luke Haertle, as well as forwards A.J. Storr and Gus Yalden have entered the transfer portal so far.

The Badgers have a significant amount of depth at guard, especially with the arrival of 2024 four-star Daniel Freitag, but could use some additional help at either forward spot.

Who has Wisconsin contacted in the transfer portal?

Frankie Fidler

A former high school teammate of Chucky Hepburn, Fidler is arguably Wisconsin’s biggest target in this cycle.

Averaging 20.1 points and 6.3 rebounds at Omaha, while shooting 45.2/35.6/85.4 splits from the field, Fidler could be a replacement for A.J. Storr given his talents as a three-level scorer, although he isn’t as athletic.

Fidler has good size at 6’7, 215 pounds, and the connection with Hepburn could be a big factor for the Badgers.

William Kyle III

Another high school teammate of Hepburn’s, the Badgers have also shown interest in William Kyle III, a transfer from South Dakota.

Kyle, standing at 6’9, 230 pounds, would be a prototypical big, serving as a replacement for Tyler Wahl.

Averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 62.3 percent from the field, Kyle has good two-way ability, as he also recorded 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Brandon Angel

A name that might be familiar to Badgers fans, Angel could have been at Wisconsin already if not for a commitment from Ben Carlson in the 2020 class.

Now, a few years later, the pairing could finally happen, and it would be a perfect fit for Wisconsin.

At 6’8, 240 pounds, Angel averaged 13 points and 4.7 rebounds a game last season, while hitting 56 percent of his shots and a whopping 44.7 percent of his threes on 2.5 attempts a game.

He could be Wisconsin’s version of Mason Gillis.

Pharrel Payne

A recent addition to the transfer portal, the Badgers have familiarity with Pharrel Payne, having seen him at Minnesota over the last two seasons.

Wisconsin has reached out so far, and he could be a fit in the frontcourt at 6’9, 250 pounds.

Last season, in just 23 minutes of action per game, Payne averaged 10 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while hitting 60.2 percent of his shots.

He could be another strong back-to-the-basket candidate for Wisconsin to add to their frontcourt.

Troy D’Amico

Wisconsin has reached out to Southern Illinois’s Troy D’Amico, who averaged 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game this season, while hitting 36.4 percent of his threes on 4.5 attempts per game.

At 6’7, 215 pounds, D’Amico could serve as depth at the forward spot, presenting quality-level shooting to complement the Badgers roster.

Malik Dia

The Badgers have reached out to Belmont forward Malik Dia, who had a strong campaign in 2023, averaging 16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from deep on nearly four attempts a contest.

Standing at 6’9, 240 pounds, Dia provides great size, but also the ability to be a stretch four, which could be a good replacement for Tyler Wahl.

Additionally, at that size, Dia could see minutes as a stretch five, providing an additional boost when Steven Crowl isn't on the court.

Cade Tyson

In addition to Dia, the Badgers have reached out to Belmont forward Cade Tyson, who put up 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds, while hitting 49.3 percent of his shots and a whopping 46.5 percent of his threes.

An elite shooter with good size at 6’7, 205 pounds, Tyson would be another option at the 3, with his shooting being extremely vital to a Badgers roster that likes to move the ball around to generate shots.

Tyson would be a likely replacement for A.J. Storr if he came along.

Mikeal Brown-Jones

One of the more intriguing names that Wisconsin reached out to early on is Mikeal Brown-Jones, who had 18.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game for UNC Greensboro, while hitting 54 percent of his shots and 43.1 percent of his threes.

At 6’8, 220 pounds, Brown-Jones would serve as an ideal replacement for Tyler Wahl, while his shooting presents an extra element in Wisconsin’s five-out offense.

Add in solid size and nearly a block a game and Wisconsin has a solid power forward in the making with Brown-Jones.

Toby Okani

The Badgers also reached out to UIC guard/forward Toby Okani, who stands at 6’8, 210 pounds.

Averaging 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, Okani would bring some athleticism to a team that may lose A.J. Storr, although he hasn't generally been a great shooter (29.4 percent from deep over his career).

Okani would provide Wisconsin with a unique frame, however, at the forward position, allowing them to have a positional mismatch in their rotations.

Terrence Edwards Jr.

In somewhat of a surprise, Wisconsin reached out to James Madison star Terrence Edwards Jr., who coincidentally played on the team that ended the Badgers’ season.

At 6’6, 190 pounds, Edwards averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists a game in 2023, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from deep.

With the Badgers, Edwards wouldn’t have as high usage, but could be a nice complementary ball-handler at the wing spot, while providing another scoring threat for the team.

Jordan Pyke

Wisconsin also reached out to Union (D-II) guard/forward Jordan Pyke, who averaged 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds as a true freshman in 2023 at 6’7, 195 pounds.

Pyke was efficient from the field, hitting 51.7 percent of his shots, but struggled from deep and at the free throw line.

Pyke provides Wisconsin with a younger, versatile option who could serve as a quality slasher in a smaller role.