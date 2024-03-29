Badgers bringing in transfer F Frankie Fidler on visit, HS teammate of Chucky Hepburn

The Wisconsin Badgers have been active in the transfer portal thus far, and are bringing in Ohama forward Frankie Fidler for a visit today.

Notably, the home of Fidler’s Bellevue West teammate Chucky Hepburn. @HurrdatSports | @THEnebpreps — Ana Bellinghausen (@AnaBellMedia) March 29, 2024

Fidler, a junior who averaged 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 2023, has been a notable name for the Badgers, as he was high school teammates with Chucky Hepburn and hinted at a potential reunion by posting a picture of the duo on Instagram earlier in the week.

At 6’7, 205 pounds, Fidler could be a possible replacement for forward A.J. Storr, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft earlier in the week and subsequently entered the transfer portal yesterday, keeping all of his options on the table.

Serving as the star at Omaha, Fidler was a high-profile scorer, but also shot the ball well, hitting 45.2 percent of his field goals and 35.6 percent of his threes on 4.4 attempts per game.

Fidler will likely be in high demand, however, in the transfer portal, having visited Creighton and Nebraska already, but Wisconsin seems to have legitimate interest.

Can the Badgers get another high profile transfer just one season after landing Storr?