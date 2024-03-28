Badgers 2023 four-star Gus Yalden enters transfer portal

Wisconsin Badgers forward Gus Yalden has entered the transfer portal after just one year with the program.

#Badgers 2023 four-star Gus Yalden has entered the transfer portal. — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) March 28, 2024

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Yalden was initially seen as the prized recruit in Wisconsin’s freshman class.

However, two off-the-court incidents were the main news of his freshman year, as Yalden was cited twice by police, once for underage drinking and another for possession of marijuana before the season started.

Additionally, Yalden missed a week of practice during the late offseason due to a scooter incident.

On November 1st, head coach Greg Gard announced that Yalden was taking a leave of absence from the team, citing a “personal family matter” as the reason.

Yalden ultimately redshirted the season, and will carry four years of eligibility with him to his next destination.

A native of Appleton, Wisconsin, Yalden had been a key addition for the Badgers in the 2023 class, as they pulled in a top prospect within the state.

With Yalden moving forward and Tyler Wahl out of eligibility, Wisconsin will need to likely make a move or two in the transfer portal to address the frontcourt, with more departures potentially to come as well.