Report: Michigan interested in Badgers transfer Connor Essegian

The Wisconsin Badgers lost their prize recruit from the 2022 class when sophomore guard Connor Essegian announced his intentions to transfer from the program earlier this week.

Just a few days later, Essegian could be finding his landing spot soon, as the Michigan Wolverines are reportedly interested in the Badgers transfer, with new head coach Dusty May already contacting the guard, according to Rivals’s Josh Henschke.

Dusty May is after Connor Essegian from Wisconsin. https://t.co/YfUlQB9xw0 — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 27, 2024

Essegian was a revelation as a freshman, averaging 11.7 points per game, while hitting 35.9 percent of his three-pointers, primarily starting over the second half of the season.

However, in 2023, amid injury concerns and increased depth added to the roster, Essegian saw his minutes decrease from 27.4 minutes to 7.3 minutes per game.

Without a clear path for minutes in 2024, Essegian elected to move on and enter the transfer portal, and it’s clear he already has interest just one week into the portal.

Now, should he end up at Michigan, Essegian could see his former team multiple times a season in conference play, although it’s unclear with the new Big Ten format.

Regardless, Essegian could be the first marquee transfer for Dusty May, who is looking to retool the roster at Michigan after the Wolverines went just 8-24 a season ago.