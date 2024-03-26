Badgers star A.J. Storr to test NBA Draft waters

Wisconsin Badgers star guard A.J. Storr is testing the NBA Draft waters, while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced on Tuesday.

Storr, a 6’7, 205-pound sophomore, was a revelation for the Badgers this season, averaging 16.8 points per game, while shooting 43.4 percent from the field.

The guard especially stood out during the Big Ten Tournament, where he averaged over 22 points per game during a four-game stretch, while hitting over 38 percent of his threes.

The move was expected from Storr, who will now go through the NBA Draft process and decide on his future after receiving feedback from the next level.

By doing so, Storr will keep the option of returning to the college level, should he choose to spend another year to improve before going to the NBA.

One note to make in his announcement is that Storr did not enter the transfer portal yet, which could have been an option, although it appears all options are on the table still as he undergoes the NBA Draft process.

Storr now becomes the fourth to leave the program this offseason, joining guards Connor Essegian, Ross Candelino, and Luke Haertle, and would easily be the toughest to replace, should he move on.

Currently projected as a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Storr is looking to be the first Badgers player selected since Johnny Davis went No. 10 overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft.