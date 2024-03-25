Trio of Badgers guards enter transfer portal

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers got their first transfer portal news, as sophomore guard Connor Essegian announced he’ll be moving on after two seasons with the program.

However, that was only the beginning, as Wisconsin saw walk-on guards Ross Candelino and Luke Haertle enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Candelino, a 6’5 guard from Jacksonville, Florida, joined the Badgers as a walk-on in 2022-23 and redshirted this past season. He enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

The guard saw action in five games with the Badgers, playing a total of 10 minutes, while recording a career-high four points in his first outing against South Dakota last season.

Haertle, a 6’4, 215-pound guard from Hartland, Wisconsin, joined the Badgers as a walk-on in 2022-23 as well, and redshirted his freshman year. He also enters the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

Haertle saw playing time in nine games this past season, playing a career-high three minutes in Wisconsin’s Big Ten Tournament win over the Maryland Terrapins earlier this month.

Thank you Madison for the past two years! I am entering the portal with 3 years of eligibility left! pic.twitter.com/RDUne0plE7 — Luke Haertle (@LukeHaertle) March 25, 2024

With Essegian in the transfer portal, the Badgers are back to 13 projected scholarships for the upcoming season, although there could be movement both in and out of the program yet to come.

As Haertle and Candelino were walk-ons, they do not factor into the projected scholarships, and will likely look for an opportunity with more playing time elsewhere.