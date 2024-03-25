Four theories about what went wrong with the Badgers in Brooklyn

While venting on social media hasn’t been a problem, I’ve just now summoned the will to write in any depth about Wisconsin’s sad debacle against James Madison on Friday night.

While JMU was a sexy upset pick, it’s fair to say that very few people had things pegged to play out as poorly for Wisconsin as they did.

Over-matched. Uninspired. Unprepared. All three of these come to mind to describe the gut punch Greg Gard’s squad suffered in Brooklyn (as does “Poorly Officiated” if we’re being fully honest). But I’m going to dive in a bit deeper to flesh out how this unthinkable result came to fruition.

1. Wisconsin was generally overconfident: This doesn’t mean that the Badgers swaggered into March Madness thinking they were infallible. Every coach and player in that locker room knew the team had defensive shortcomings, and a few on the offensive end, as well. And these guys don’t strike me as an overly cocky bunch. But, an objectively impressive run through the Big Ten Tournament (and the No. 5 seed and Top 25 ranking that it yielded) might have put the team in a mindset, however subtly, that they were a bit of a shoo-in to face Duke in the Round of 32. Oops.

2. Wisconsin badly underestimated JMU: This is an offshoot of the previous one. Sure, James Madison had lost only three games all season and had bested Michigan State in East Lansing, but that game back in November was their lone Top 100 win and they had absolutely feasted on Quad 4 teams since.

Sure, they passed the eye test, but were now playing a KenPom darling (#17 coming in) with sterling offensive efficiency numbers.

Surely, a smallish mid-major wasn’t going to pose too daunting of a problem for the Big Ten’s Badgers coming in on a bit of a heater. Wrong, wrong, wrong.

Every Badger fan who was being honest with themselves knew how much trouble Wisconsin was in by the 16:00 time out of the 1st half. The team looked shell-shocked at how hard their opponent was bringing it and, although they closed it to 6 points in the second half, Wisconsin never looked like much of a threat to JMU all night.

A crestfallen Chucky Hepburn might have said it best in a very difficult presser: ”They kinda shocked us to start the game.”

3. Wisconsin wasn’t healthy: There’s a big difference between playing healthy in March and playing through injuries in March, and while every Badger was out there, it was fairly obvious that some guys were hurt and not capable of playing their best.

Tyler Wahl is the best example. He was clearly gutting it out and was, at various times, a shell of his best self. That’s not a cut on him, it’s a fact. He showed all kinds of guts simply being on the court, but the Badgers needed a healthy Wahl to be their best.

There were certainly others who weren’t 100%, including John Blackwell, and the Badgers would have been a lot tougher out for JMU with a fully healthy team.

But, every squad faces injuries this time of year and the fact is that Wisconsin had reasonably good luck with injuries this season.

4. Wisconsin Didn’t Make Adjustments: And here we have arrived at the Greg Gard portion of this review.

While Gard had a role in the first two categories above, in my opinion, those issues were mostly on the players. But this category—in-game coaching and adjustments—wasn’t Gard’s finest hour. From the tip, it was clear what JMU wanted to do with their press and defensive intensity.

The Badgers looked both surprised and ill-prepared to deal with the onslaught and, worse, were unable to pull out of the tailspin by adjusting until the second half when the game was already close to the point of no return.

This one is on the coaching staff and is deeply disappointing. In two hours Friday night, “Fire Gard” gained back all of the momentum that it had lost during Wisconsin’s magical Big Ten Tournament run.

The honest truth is that all four of these things combined in a perfect storm to sink the Badgers. It was a uniquely difficult way to end a generally positive season filled with ups and downs, and while it beat a gut-punch loss to Duke in the pain department, it was still hard to see Wisconsin embarrassed by a 12-seed mid-major on the biggest stage.

What this loss means in the big picture is still unclear. It seems likely that the Badgers’ roster is about to suffer more losses than just Tyler Wahl (several people have AJ Storr already out the door). But, what’s crystal clear is that ‘24-25 will be a referendum year for Gard in a way that none of the others have been.