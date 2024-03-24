Badgers G Connor Essegian enters transfer portal

The transfer portal news has started for the Wisconsin Badgers, as sophomore guard Connor Essegian announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Sunday.

Essegian, a 6’4, 200-pound guard from Indiana, starred at Wisconsin as a freshman, averaging 11.7 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting and 35.9 percent from three.

However, his role diminished significantly this past season, as Essegian’s minutes dropped from 27.4 per game to just 7.3 a contest, while the guard struggled with his efficiency.

Essegian was a part of the rotation to begin the season, but faced an early back injury that kept him limited for a portion of time.

From there, Essegian’s minutes never materialized, as A.J. Storr blossomed into the team’s leading scorer after taking the former’s starting spot, while freshman John Blackwell’s emergence led to quick minutes off the bench.

Looking ahead to next season, the minutes seemed tough to come about, as Wisconsin returns starting guards Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn, while John Blackwell and Kamari McGee remain in the fold. Not to mention, four-star freshman Daniel Freitag is also set to join the program, crowding the backcourt rotation.

Ultimately, Essegian, known as a fan-favorite and a hard worker who accepted tough coaching, will now move on to another opportunity with his remaining eligibility.