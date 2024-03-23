Badgers disappointing loss comes as Big Ten sees significant success in Round 1

The Wisconsin Badgers saw their season come to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, as they fell to James Madison 72-61 on Friday night in a disappointing loss.

Wisconsin was trending upwards heading into March Madness, thanks to three consecutive wins in the Big Ten Tournament last week before a close loss in the championship game to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

However, they were slow from the jump on Friday, as the Dukes led for all 40 minutes of the game, sending the players home packing with teary eyes as they walked off the court.

Wisconsin’s loss to James Madison comes during a weekend where the Big Ten saw overwhelming success in the tournament, as Purdue, Illinois, Northwestern, and Michigan State all notched first-round victories, while Nebraska and the Badgers fell.

While James Madison was a trendy 12-5 upset pick, many fans believed that the Badgers would make it out of the first round, with 36 percent even picking Wisconsin to make the Sweet Sixteen in our latest national NCAA Reacts poll.

Instead, it’ll now be James Madison facing the Duke Blue Devils in the Round of 32 as they hope to book their ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.

For the Badgers, it’ll be another tough offseason after they missed the tournament outright last season. There’ll be a number of roster questions, as well as overall questions about the program after another early exit in the postseason.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.