Chucky Hepburn’s leadership has inspired the Badgers stretch run

The Wisconsin Badgers surged through the Big Ten Tournament last week, winning three consecutive games, including one over the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers, to earn themselves a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

A.J. Storr led the charge, averaging over 22 points a contest, while serving as Wisconsin’s go-to scorer, especially early in games.

However, it was Chucky Hepburn who ultimately served as the team’s “X-Factor”, putting together a number of strong performances, despite dealing with a knee injury that kept him out of last Friday’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats.

In one of his best games of the year, Hepburn played 38 hard-fought minutes against Purdue, scoring 22 points on 9/12 from the field, while hounding Braden Smith on the other end in a true two-way game.

Then, in the championship game, Hepburn poured in 20 more points, leading the charge in the second half with his aggressiveness, although the Badgers ultimately fell short in a 93-87 loss.

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Badgers guard, as he transitioned into more of a secondary role in the offense with the addition of A.J. Storr, who led the team with 16.2 points per game this season.

In addition to taking a step back with his scoring, Hepburn saw his percentages dwindle as the volume decreased, as he had 12 games over a 14-game stretch where he scored in single digits.

The guard even acknowledged that period was a struggle for him as he went from the No. 1 guy to the fifth-leading scorer on the team.

“It was hard during the season to kind of find out what my role was,” Hepburn said. “But as the season went on, I kind of just got the feel for the game. And once you get that feel for the game, you kind of just flip that switch [from facilitator to scorer] really easily.”

“And so I was able to do that over the weekend and I found a lot of confidence in myself doing that. So that gives me a lot of confidence going into March Madness.”

But, as the Badgers were slipping in February, Hepburn found his voice, which resulted in an improvement in play as he put together five different double-digit nights.

He credited the coaching staff for helping him get back to form, while also pointing out the work he put in on his own.

“I appreciate the coaching staff for helping me get my rhythm back,” Hepburn said after the win over Purdue last week. “During the season I struggled a lot. Around like early February start, that’s when they really stepped in, and I was able to get my touch back, able to find my feel for the game again.”

“Just the work I kept doing, you know, they helped me with that. So I give credit to them, and I also give credit to myself because I worked for this. I do deserve this spot.”

While the losing stretch in February was a rough time for the Badgers, Hepburn believes it also helped him grow as a leader, while bringing the team closer together.

“The stretch in February where we were on a losing streak, I felt like we got close together,” Hepburn said. “And that’s what sparked that run at the end of the Big Ten Tournament. And that give us more confidence going into this tournament, and I feel like we are all pretty confident about it.”

“Looking back at last year, watched some of the games where we went wrong. And then going back and looking at the February film, it kind of correlated a little bit. Being one of the older guys on the team now, just got to look at that, and you look back with your other leaders on the team to figure out ways to get over those losses and just try to move on going forward. And it’s March now, so we are here ready for the big stage and ready to compete now.”

Since then, Hepburn has really started to take off, now scoring in double digits in three consecutive games.

In fact, head coach Greg Gard believes his point guard is playing the best basketball of his career heading into the tournament.

“Absolutely he’s playing the best basketball of his career,” Gard said. “I think leadership and how comfortable you are with that is always organic, and typically, you always want your point guard, your quarterback, to be a leader. But for Chucky, I think it’s taken a while for him to really find confidence in his role, and that confidence comes from how he’s played.”

“And as he’s played better, even during our stumbles in February when we were not getting the results we wanted, I saw his leadership and growth in leadership take off and really trend in the right direction. Obviously, we started playing better. You know, obviously getting results we wanted, and I think it’s been — sometimes when you’re in an adverse moment, it forces you to really dig deep. And I think Chucky saw that opportunity; that it was time to take that next step in his leadership, and obviously we are fortunate that he did.”

Gard feels that there’s been a correlation between Hepburn’s improved play and his growth as a leader.

“I think with assertiveness with your voice can come assertiveness with your play,” Gard said. “But I also think he’s getting better as a player.”

How exactly has Hepburn improved?

“I mean, the jumps he’s made even this year, how good he is in ball screens right now with pinching guys off specifically in drop coverages. And we’ve obviously done more ball screens this year than maybe the last 20-some years combined just because of how we’ve shifted things offensively. But he’s gotten really good at it,” Gard said.

“You don’t see him taking those hoist shots at the end of the shot clocks anymore. He’s inside the paint. He’s in there. He’s got a mid-range game. He’s got a little floater he’s working on. He’s more assertive. And I’ve noticed that even when we were stumbling in February that his voice was starting to come and he was starting to really take charge of things. And sometimes you got to be in some adverse situations to really force that to come out. And he’s done a great job of that and his play has backed it up.”

“So now, I think he’s playing at a really high level.”

The Badgers are going to need this version of Hepburn to come out in the tournament if they want to make a run.

But, it’s been a good sight to see the team’s “X-Factor” come out strong when the lights are at their brightest, even while adapting his game to fit Wisconsin’s current style.

He’ll now look to help his team as they take on the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, with tip-off set for 8:40 P.M. CT.