How will the Badgers look to defend JMU star Terrence Edwards Jr.?

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the James Madison Dukes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, with tip-off set for 8:40 PM C.T. at the Barclays Center.

Heading into the game, the Badgers are seen as 5.5-point favorites, but many have pegged the Dukes as an upset choice, given that they’re entering the tournament on a 13-game winning streak.

James Madison is led by star guard Terrence Edwards Jr., who was the Sun Belt Player of the Year, as he averaged 17.8 points per game in a breakout season for the Dukes.

Standing at 6’6, 190 pounds, Edwards could pose a challenge for the Badgers, as their top on-ball defenders stand at 6’3 or under.

Wisconsin struggled against a bigger guard last weekend with Terrence Shannon Jr., although he is bigger and more explosive than Edwards.

Still, with the size advantage for the star, how will the Badgers look to defend him?

Head coach Greg Gard highlighted Edwards’s play heading into the game, pointing out his high usage, both as a shot-maker and a facilitator.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously ball gets in his hands a lot,” Gard said about Edwards. “They share it really well. The two point guards, they play him some together and then they play him individually as well. But, with Edwards, he’s like some of the guys we’ve seen in our know, whether it be maybe not quite like Terrence Shannon, but athletically, but that type of ball is going to be his hands quite a bit. He’s been making plays for others.”

“Just, he can mean, he just knows how to find the bottom of the [net], you know, he’ll handle the balls at times in transition, he’ll play out top with it.”

Edwards, a player who can shoot well from deep, hitting 35 percent of his threes this season, also slashes at a high rate, which is in part to James Madison spreading the floor out well.

“They spread the floor pretty well,” Gard said. “I would say schematically a little similar to Nebraska minus the bigs, don’t shoot threes. Bickerstaff doesn’t shoot threes. [He extends] to about 15 feet and Carey has shot a few, but it’s what everybody’s doing.”

“We’re doing the same thing too with the five wide, utilizing the spacing on the floor and coverage and trying to create gaps and driving lines and those things. But Edwards is a good player. He obviously, he’s the MVP of that league for a reason.”

Star guard Chucky Hepburn, who seems likely to draw the assignment of Edwards, had a simple message for his strategy against the taller guard: keep him from scoring.

“[We’ve got to] keep him from scoring. Simple as that,” Hepburn said earlier this week. “It’s a very simple game. Just try to eliminate the best players. And we’re definitely going to try to take him out.”

“He’s a really good player. He’s the best player in the league, in the conference for a reason. So a lot of our eyes are going to be [on] him. But they also got other players on the team as well that are really good. The point guard, they got a couple of players off the bench as well that’s really good. So we just got to keep everybody contained. That’s going to be a big key for us.”

If the Badgers can contain Edwards, their chances of advancing to the second round greatly improve. That’ll be the main objective for their defense on Friday when the two teams match up at 8:40 PM at the Barclays Center.