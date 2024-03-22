How will the Badgers fare in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament?

The Wisconsin Badgers drew the No. 5 seed in the South Region of the NCAA Tournament, and they’ll play the No. 12 seed James Madison Dukes in the first round on Friday, with tip-off set for 9:40 P.M.

Wisconsin built up their resume and earned some momentum ahead of the tournament with a strong showing at the Big Ten Tournament, leading them to getting a No. 5 seed.

What’ll need to happen for the Badgers to make a run in the tournament?

Badgers path to victory

Of course, if Wisconsin is to make a run, the Badgers will need to get past James Madison in the first round.

Many have pegged the Dukes as a trendy upset pick, and the Badgers can’t be caught off guard to begin the tournament.

James Madison does present a unique challenge with top scorer Terrence Edwards Jr., who stands at 6’6, 190 pounds. Wisconsin’s top perimeter defenders, Chucky Hepburn and Max Klesmit, both are 6’3 or under.

Wisconsin has struggled in the past against taller guards, with Terrence Shannon Jr. being the most recent example, but Edwards isn’t as big as the Illinois guard, and can find himself in trouble at times, looking to do too much.

Still, Wisconsin has a clear size advantage with Steven Crowl, which could play in their favor in the battle down low.

If the Badgers beat James Madison, they’ll likely play No. 4 seed Duke, who faces off against No. 13 seed Vermont on Friday, in the Round of 32.

The two teams match up fairly similarly with each other, as both teams have seven-footers who can shoot, while going with a three-guard lineup.

The main question will be who guards A.J. Storr, as Duke’s three starting guards stand at 6’5 or shorter, giving the Badgers a potential mismatch.

Should Wisconsin manage to get past Duke (or possibly Vermont), that would set up a Sweet Sixteen matchup with one of four teams: Houston, Nebraska, Texas A&M, or Longwood.

Houston is the favorite to reach the Sweet Sixteen of the group, possessing a tenacious defense led by All-American guard Jamal Shead.

Surprisingly, the Badgers match up pretty well with the Cougars as well, as Houston utilizes a three-guard lineup with players all 6’3 or under.

Houston has a deep lineup, but their primary forwards are only 6’7 or 6’8, giving the Badgers the size advantage with Steven Crowl at the five.

Of course, the Badgers will need to score against the toughest defense in the country, while finding a way to keep the Cougars from getting hot offensively, but the matchup is there for Wisconsin, should they make it that far.

Moving ahead there would provide Wisconsin with a chance to play in the Elite Eight, which could be an intriguing matchup with Kentucky losing to Oakland in the first round.

I had pegged Kentucky as one of the more difficult matchups for the Badgers, given their efficiency from the field, which could expose Wisconsin’s defense.

But, that matchup no longer exists, with Marquette being the second-most likely team to make it out of the bottom half of the South Region.

Wisconsin already played Marquette this season, beating them 75-64 at the Kohl Center in a game where the Badgers put up 46 points in the first half.

With a victory in that game, the path to the Final Four is there.

Currently, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Badgers have the ninth-best odds of any team to reach the Sweet Sixteen at +205. They’re right behind Duke, who stands at sixth with -120 odds to do the same.

Those odds significantly drop for the Elite Eight, with Wisconsin standing at 24th among teams with +800 odds to achieve the feat.

As for making the Final Four and winning the South region outright, the Badgers have the fifth-best odds of the group at +1300, standing behind Houston (+130), Marquette (+450), Duke (+550), and NC State (+1000).

My Prediction

The more and more that I dive into the Badgers’ matchup with James Madison, the more confident I am that they pull off a victory in the first round.

The Dukes are a good shooting team, hitting 48 percent of their shots and 36 percent of their threes, but the size difference is astounding.

James Madison’s top big, T.J. Bickerstaff, stands at 6’9, 220 pounds, which doesn’t compare to Steven Crowl’s 7’0, 250-pound frame.

Additionally, I’m not sure how the Dukes can cover A.J. Storr, who has been a matchup nightmare for most teams this season.

Ultimately, I think the game could be close, but have Wisconsin coming out on top.

In the second round, I expect Wisconsin to face Duke in what should be a battle between two well-rounded teams.

Again, the main question for me is how the Blue Devils will guard A.J. Storr, given the size difference between him and their top three guards.

But, Duke has been more consistent this season and they shoot the ball well, hitting 48.2 percent of their shots and 37.7 percent of their threes.

I can definitely see the Badgers winning what should be a back-and-forth battle, but I ultimately have them bowing out in the Round of 32, sticking with my preseason prediction of a second-round exit.

