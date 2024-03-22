How to watch Wisconsin vs. James Madison in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and more

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to play against the James Madison Dukes on Friday in the Round of 64, looking to build off their recent momentum as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

After a strong showing at the Big Ten Tournament, the Badgers earned a No. 5 seed in the South Region, while James Madison was seeded on the 12 line.

Wisconsin ended the season winning three of their last four games in the Big Ten Tournament, defeating the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and the Purdue Boilermakers before falling short in the championship game against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

James Madison, on the other hand, finished the regular season 31-3, winning the Sun Belt and coming out as victors in each of their last 13 games.

The Dukes made noise at the beginning of the season by upsetting Michigan State 79-76 in overtime in the first game of the year.

Now, seen as a trendy upset pick, the Dukes will look to beat the Badgers in a classic 12-5 game on Friday with hopes of moving forward in the tournament.

Here’s how you can watch Friday’s game for the Badgers against James Madison.

How to watch

TV: CBS, Sunday at 8:40 P.M. CT

Stadium: Barclays Center

Line: Wisconsin -5.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over/Under: 145 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

