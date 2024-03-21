Badgers pegged as dark horse Final Four candidate by analyst

Ahead of the NCAA Tournament, the Wisconsin Badgers had a late-season surge, winning three games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach the finals, where they ultimately lost in a close contest to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

That run secured the Badgers a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll face 12th-seeded James Madison in the first round, with tip-off set for 8:40 P.M. CT on Friday.

Many have pegged the Badgers to be potentially upset by the Dukes in round one in a class 12-over-5 upset, but one analyst chose to select Wisconsin as a dark horse Final Four candidate.

CBS’s Andy Katz chose four teams that he believed could make some noise during March Madness, picking Wisconsin, New Mexico State, Oregon, and San Diego State as his four dark horse final four candidates.

The Badgers start their tournament experience against the Dukes. Should they win that, Wisconsin would face the winner of the Duke-Vermont game, which is likely to be the Blue Devils, given the matchup.

A win there would set up a Sweet Sixteen for the Badgers, who haven’t made it past the first weekend since 2017.

The Badgers showed that they could play at the highest level during the Big Ten Tournament, where they overcame injuries and a rough prior month to defeat the Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Purdue Boilermakers in three consecutive days.

Now, are they poised for a run in the tournament? We’ll find out starting on Friday.