Where does Badgers G A.J. Storr rank among the top players in March Madness?

Wisconsin Badgers guard A.J. Storr was on a tear in the Big Ten Tournament, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 38 percent from deep over four games.

Under the bright lights, Storr turned the intensity on, putting together a strong week of performances heading into the NCAA Tournament, where he’ll be tasked to help lead the Badgers past the second round for the first time since 2017.

Where does the Badgers star rank among the top players in March Madness?

Our friends at SB Nation broke down the Top 50 players in the tournament in their annual exercise, where Storr came in at No. 30.

“The St. John’s transfer is blossoming into a star right before our eyes. His competitive nature and skillset remind me of Anthony Edwards coming into the NBA. Like Edwards, Storr can score in a variety of ways, from blowing by you and then dunking on you to a step-back three off the dribble. Storr plays at his own pace and takes Wisconsin’s offense to a different level, and you can see his confidence grow with every game. Storr is listed at 6’7, and that length helps his score in the paint and get shots off at the buzzer. He can also jump out of the gym, which helps him challenge shot but most of all rebound defensively.”

“If Edwards is the king-size version of “Ant-Man,” then Storr is the fun size that you get at Halloween. Storr’s getting a chance to learn on the fly, and it’s been a joy to watch.”

At No. 30, Storr was one of six players from six different schools in the Big Ten that made the list.

No. 1 Zach Edey (Purdue)

No. 7 Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

No. 26 Boo Buie (Northwestern)

No. 30 A.J. Storr (Wisconsin)

No. 37 Tyson Walker (Michigan State)

No. 47: Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska)

Here’s the full rankings, with explanations listed for each player.

Should Storr be higher, lower, or right where he is?