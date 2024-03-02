Instant reaction to the Badgers 91-83 loss to Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped their second straight game on Saturday, suffering a 91-83 loss at the hands of the Illinois Fighting Illini, marking their seventh loss in the team’s last nine games.

Offensively, the Badgers shot the ball well, hitting 50 percent of their shots and 37.5 percent of their threes, although some of the success came at the end of the game with Wisconsin looking to chase the lead.

Defensively, Wisconsin struggled once again, allowing Illinois to convert on 51.8 percent of their shots and 56.3 percent of their threes, while they also converted 24/30 of their free throws.

Marcus Domask was the standout for Illinois, scoring 31 points on 12/21 shooting, while Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 points of his own on the day.

Tyler Wahl had another strong outing, scoring 20 points on 9/14 shooting, while Max Klesmit had 16 points and Chucky Hepburn had 15.

Following the game, Badgers insider Rohan Chakravarthi shared his instant reaction to the Badgers’ 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, pointing out the major takeaways for the team moving forward.

With two games left in the season and a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament on the line, Wisconsin starts off next with a matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Kohl Center, looking to avenge their 78-56 loss from earlier in February.