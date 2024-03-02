3 quick takeaways from the Badgers 91-83 loss to Illinois

Once again, the Wisconsin Badgers returned to the loss column, dropping their second consecutive game with a 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

With the loss, the Badgers dropped to 18-11 on the season and 10-8 in conference play, falling to the fifth-best team in the Big Ten with two games to play.

Offensively, Wisconsin shot 50 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three, although a few of those makes from distance came late in the game with the Badgers trailing by multiple possessions.

Defensively, the Badgers allowed Illinois to shoot 51.8 percent from the field and 56.3 percent from three in another tough defensive game.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Badgers’ 91-83 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Defensive struggles

Wisconsin continues to struggle defensively as a team and it happened again on Saturday, as they allowed Illinois to shoot over 50 percent from both the field and beyond the arc.

Marcus Domask was the key, scoring 31 points on 12/21 shooting, including 4/6 from deep where he had really struggled at times this year.

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 23 of his own, while Coleman Hawkins and Justin Harmon both reached double figures in the win for the Fighting Illini.

The Badgers need to find a way to neutralize opponents in at least one specific field, yet they haven’t done so yet, as Illinois excelled in various ways this season.

Even the threes were falling for Illinois, which Wisconsin has looked to minimize this season, which was an issue as the Badgers couldn’t hit any early in the game.

Wisconsin’s offense is inconsistent, which is why they need their defense to be on point, especially in key games like Saturday’s. That wasn’t the case and it aided in the loss.

Finishing games

Once again, the Badgers struggled in their efforts to get the job done and secure a victory.

After remaining in a back-and-forth battle, Wisconsin had themselves tied up with the Illini at 68 a piece with 5:44 remaining.

After that? Illinois jumped out to an 80-71 lead over the next three minutes and never relinquished control of the game.

After starting the season off as strong finishers, winning each of their 14 points by at least eight points, the tides have started to turn for the Badgers, who are 2-7 in their last nine, with eight of those games coming within eight or less points.

A part of the problem is a recurring theme: Wisconsin feels like they’re playing not to lose, rather than win offensively, which generates tough shots late into the shot clock, resulting in inefficient drives.

Defensively, they can’t facilitate enough stops, as they’re not good enough of a complementary team to consistently win basketball games.

Big Ten standings

Entering this week, the Badgers had a prime opportunity to cement their status in the Big Ten.

They came in as the third-best team in the standings and the two wins would've been enough to likely cement a Top 2 seed in the conference tournament.

Now, with the two losses, the Badgers are sitting tied for fourth with Nebraska, who owns the tiebreaker, with two games to go, and it appears that the Cornhuskers hold the tiebreaker.

This slide has serious implications, as Wisconsin may be forced to play an additional game in the tournament, as only the top four seeds get a double bye.

Now, they still have multiple opportunities to improve their ground, but Purdue remains on the docket, leaving doubts as to where the Badgers will ultimately stand as a team entering the postseason.