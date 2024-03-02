Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, looking to get a much-needed victory after dropping a 74-70 game to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road Tuesday.

Following the loss, the Badgers stand at an 18-10 record, which they’ll look to improve on Saturday when they return home to face the Illini at the Kohl Center, with tip-off set for 12:00 P.M.

Illinois, standing at 21-7, have won two straight and are winners of seven of their past nine games.

The Illini have scored 84.5 points a game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three.

In Sunday’s game, the Badgers are favored by three points on the spread, with the over/under set at 153 points.

Kamari McGee and Isaac Gard remain out for the Badgers in this one, while Illinois comes in injury-free.

As I said in the preview, I’m unsure about Wisconsin’s defensive ability, as they're still learning to play as a team on that end.

They now face a bevy of talent on the Illini, who have four players averaging double-digits, and the defensive efforts need to be pristine.

Currently, with the way Wisconsin’s playing, I need to see the changes before feeling confident in the team.

Prediction: Illinois +3