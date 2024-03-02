Wisconsin vs. Illinois: Opponent Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Kohl Center on Saturday, with tip-off scheduled for 12:00 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin is coming off a 74-70 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday, which dropped them to 2-6 in their last eight games, continuing the slide they’ve encountered over the past four years.

Now, they’ll look to bounce back against a tough Illinois team that currently ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten.

How do the Badgers match up against the Illini?

Opponent Preview

The Illini have the second-best scoring offense in the Big Ten, scoring 84.5 points per game, shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three.

They’re led by star guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who is averaging 21.9 points per game on 47.7 percent efficiency from the field.

However, they’ve also gotten a significant spark from transfer forward Markus Domask, who’s scoring 15.5 points a clip, while hitting 45.8 percent of his shots.

Illinois has four double-digit scorers and contains a ton of experience on their roster, as their top five scorers are all seniors.

Forward Coleman Hawkins is the team's swiss army knife, as he possesses good passing ability for a 6’10 player, while having the ability to score at all three levels and defend well.

Illinois has been playing well as of late, especially at home, which has allowed them to accumulate a 21-7 record, including a 12-5 record in the Big Ten.

They’re more average on the defensive side, allowing 72.9 points a contest, while opponents shoot at a 42.7 percent clip overall and a 33.9 percent rate from deep against them.

The spread for the game stands at three points in favor of Wisconsin, while the over/under is at 153 points.

Prediction

Wisconsin has been extremely inconsistent over their last eight weeks, struggling to play together as a team, and they now face an elite Illinois offense.

With the team’s defensive struggles, I’m not sure I have enough confidence in the team earning enough stops overall, especially given Illinois’s depth and the ability of several players to have a good game on that end of the court.

The Badgers need to prove that they can play good basketball for 40 minutes and I’m surprised they’re the favorites, even with Illinois being 4-5 away from home.

Now, Illinois has allowed certain teams to reach high scoring outputs, which is where they’ve faltered at times this season.

I just don’t see Wisconsin getting enough done on that end of the court to match what the Illini can do defensively.

Therefore, I’m taking the Illini to cover the three-point spread.

Prediction: Illinois +3